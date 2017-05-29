Leonardo DiCaprio’s parents are still mad at David Hasselhoff for not casting Leo as his kid on Baywatch.

Hasselhoff says he ran into DiCaprio and his parents at the Cannes Film Festival’s premier of The Great Gatsby in 2013 and they called him out on his casting choices.

Hasselhoff says he’s partly responsible for Leo’s career, “If I had cast him on Baywatch he’d never have that career.” He went on to say that DiCaprio (who was 15 at the time) was too old to play to role. It eventually went to Jeremy Jackson who ended up appearing in 159 episodes of Baywatch between 1991 and 1999.