Listen Live

Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Tarantino Manson Family Movie

along with Al Pacino and Brad Pitt

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Quentin Tarantino has reportedly finished writing the script for the unnamed film about the real-life story of the Manson Family murders. It’s confirmed that Leonardo DiCaprio will play an “aging actor” in the film. Those are the only details being released about his character so far, but there are rumours about other casting choices. Margot Robbie is rumoured to be Tarantino’s first choice to play Sharon Tate in the movie. Samuel L. Jackson is expected to “play a lead in the film” and Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Al Pacino and Tom Cruise are also potential actors and actresses who will be cast in the movie.

Filming is set to begin sometime this year and will be based around Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of director Roman Polanski, who was murdered while she was 8 months pregnant by Charles Manson’s followers in 1969. The movie will not be a biopic…but rather “Pulp Fition-esque”. It has an expected release date of August 9, 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders.

[via Deadline]

Related posts

Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Dead At 46

Watch: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Confuses Jack White With Eminem

Mike Myers has Been Hosting ‘The Gong Show’ in Disguise for Months

Drop Everything And Listen To This Girl Play The Star Wars ‘Cantina Theme’ With A Pencil

Which Actor Dies the Most in Movies and on TV?

Watch: Jack White Shares New Video For ‘Connected By Love’

Lebron James is the latest to criticize ‘monkey’ sweatshirt ad

Watch: New Trailer For ‘Black Panther’ Released

Liam Gallagher Says He Tried To Reunite Oasis Without Brother Noel