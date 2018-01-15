Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Tarantino Manson Family Movie

Quentin Tarantino has reportedly finished writing the script for the unnamed film about the real-life story of the Manson Family murders. It’s confirmed that Leonardo DiCaprio will play an “aging actor” in the film. Those are the only details being released about his character so far, but there are rumours about other casting choices. Margot Robbie is rumoured to be Tarantino’s first choice to play Sharon Tate in the movie. Samuel L. Jackson is expected to “play a lead in the film” and Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Al Pacino and Tom Cruise are also potential actors and actresses who will be cast in the movie.

Filming is set to begin sometime this year and will be based around Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of director Roman Polanski, who was murdered while she was 8 months pregnant by Charles Manson’s followers in 1969. The movie will not be a biopic…but rather “Pulp Fition-esque”. It has an expected release date of August 9, 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders.