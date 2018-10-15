Listen Live

Leonard Cohen Wrote a Poem About Kanye West

Kanye West is Not Picasso

Before Leonard Cohen passed away, he put the finishing touches on a collection of poems, which has recently been published. It’s called “The Flame”. It includes illustrations, lyrics and a poem titled “Kanye West is Not Picasso”.

It’s a true shame that we will never get to hear Cohen read this poem himself. So here’s the next best thing. Actor Michael Shannon reading “Kanye West is Not Picasso”

 

