Leonard Cohen Wrote a Poem About Kanye West

Before Leonard Cohen passed away, he put the finishing touches on a collection of poems, which has recently been published. It’s called “The Flame”. It includes illustrations, lyrics and a poem titled “Kanye West is Not Picasso”.

“Kanye West Is Not Picasso” by Leonard Cohen, from Cohen’s new book ‘The Flame.’ pic.twitter.com/w5lUfkjdYv — S H I R E S’ $Hit Show (@amandashires) October 11, 2018

It’s a true shame that we will never get to hear Cohen read this poem himself. So here’s the next best thing. Actor Michael Shannon reading “Kanye West is Not Picasso”