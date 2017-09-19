Leonard Cohen Video For “Leaving The Table” Released

A few weeks before he died last year, Leonard Cohen released his final album You Want It Darker. The album is considered to be a goodbye album. The video for the first single, Travelling Light, was released posthumously, featuring never-before-seen footage shot by Cohen’s son.

Now, another video from the album has been released. Christopher Mills directed the animated clip for Leaving The Table, a song that, in hindsight, seems to be about preparing for death.

An animated Leonard Cohen floats above the world. There are also many references to Cohen in the video. Watch the full clip below: