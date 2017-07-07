Lego Artists Celebrating Canada 150

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, Lego artists are submitting their Canadian-themed Lego projects to a new collaboration called Canada Builds 150. The collaboration was spearheaded by Graeme Dymond and Adam Dodge, and calls for Lego user groups (LUGS) to submit their Canadian builds. Projects have since included hockey skates, poutine, Kraft Dinner, and the Fairmont Royal York Hotel all built out of Lego. Scroll through to see photos.



Newfoundland homes by Christopher Ursu.



Butter, KD, and bagged milk by Matthew Sklar



Moose by Nick Della Mora.



The Fairmont Royal York Hotel by Jeff Van Winden.



Hockey skates by Julie vanderMeulen.



The Titanic by Ben MacLeod.



Trillium by Jared Rosenblitt.



Saint Michael’s Cathedral Basilica by Vivian Lo.



Mechanical beaver by Jason Alleman.



Atlantic cod fishing boat by Jeff Lee.



Poutine by Robert Turner.