Legion Donates Over Eight Grand to Orillia Hospital

Money Going towards Vital Signs Monitors

A local legion is making a “vital” difference. The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 donated just over eight grand to the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. Money came from the local poppy fund, and will go towards vital signs monitors for the hospital. This brings this branch’s total lifetime giving to the hospital up to $130,000.

Photo courtesy Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. Mark Riczu, Executive Director, OSMH Foundation (right) is joined by Nicole Kraftscik, Development Officer, Major Gifts, OSMH Foundation (from left) to accept a donation from Royal Canadian Legion Branch Members Chuck Penny, Hospital Board Representative, Rick Purcell, President, John Cropper, Poppy Chairman, and Brian Robinson, Treasurer.

