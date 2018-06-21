Legendary Guitarists

This Rock 95 feature is sponsored by Georgian Chevrolet

Rock 95 is celebrating 30 years by highlighting the musicians that helped shaped our sound. This weekend, we are highlighting the Greatest Guitarists of all time! Check out the list below of some of the guitarists we’ll be featuring. Keep it locked on Rock 95 all weekend long to see how these incredible musicians helped make Rock 95 what it is today.

Jimi Hendrix

Eddie Van Halen

Jimmy Page

Eric Clapton

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Santana

Pete Townshend

Slash

David Gilmour

Keith Richards

Angus Young

Brian May