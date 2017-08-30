LeeLifeson Rumours Shut Down by Alex Lifeson

No, Rush’s bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson will NOT be teaming up on a new project without drummer Neil Peart. Peart publicly announced the decision to retire last year because of chronic drum-related injuries and a desire to spend more time with his kids.

There was speculation earlier this week that Lee and Lifeson had been discussing teaming up again to play Rush tunes and make some new music under the moniker LeeLifeson.

Donna Halper is a former DJ and historian, who is credited with helping Rush break through in the USA. She says she discussed the rumours with Alex Lifeson while wishing him a happy 64th birthday.