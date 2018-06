Producer Matt sent us along this newly re-mastered video of Led Zeppelin performing in the 70’s from the iconic film, The Song Remains the Same.

In this clip, the band performs Dazed and Confused. If you were a Led Zeppelin fan, you knew how good they were live, but when you reflect back on this clip and some of their live performances from over the years, you remember back to just how amazingly good they were performing in a live stage show.