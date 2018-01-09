Listen Live

Lebron James is the latest to criticize ‘monkey’ sweatshirt ad

For H&M.

By Entertainment

Canadian singer The Weeknd, who had a clothing line with H&M cut ties with them over this image and others have been agreeing that it’s racist and inappropriate.

NBA star Lebron James as well as rapper Diddy and others have responded with outrage to this advertising image by H&M, in solidarity with The Weeknd.

H&M has apologized and removed the image from their website.

