Lebron James is the latest to criticize ‘monkey’ sweatshirt ad
For H&M.
Canadian singer The Weeknd, who had a clothing line with H&M cut ties with them over this image and others have been agreeing that it’s racist and inappropriate.
woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) 8 January 2018
NBA star Lebron James as well as rapper Diddy and others have responded with outrage to this advertising image by H&M, in solidarity with The Weeknd.
@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain't going for it! Straight up! Enough about y'all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that's what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!! #LiveLaughLove❤️ #LoveMyPeople🤴🏾👸🏾👨🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️
Put some respect on it!! When you look at us make sure you see royalty and super natural God sent glory!! Anything else is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/QVaxgngwh1
— Diddy (@Diddy) 8 January 2018
H&M has apologized and removed the image from their website.