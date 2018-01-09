Lebron James is the latest to criticize ‘monkey’ sweatshirt ad

Canadian singer The Weeknd, who had a clothing line with H&M cut ties with them over this image and others have been agreeing that it’s racist and inappropriate.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) 8 January 2018

NBA star Lebron James as well as rapper Diddy and others have responded with outrage to this advertising image by H&M, in solidarity with The Weeknd.

Put some respect on it!! When you look at us make sure you see royalty and super natural God sent glory!! Anything else is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/QVaxgngwh1 — Diddy (@Diddy) 8 January 2018

H&M has apologized and removed the image from their website.