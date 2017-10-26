Learn to Act from Samuel L. Jackson

If you’ve ever wanted to be able to slip swear words into everyday sentences, you might as well learn from the best.

Samuel L. Jackson is launching his first-ever online acting class. He will be teaching students how to break down a script, embody their characters, improve their auditioning skills, and “collaborate within the industry”. It will be hosted through MasterClass.

The course only costs US$90 and will happen later this year. It includes a downloadable workbook and 20 video lessons. Students will also have the opportunity to submit questions to Jackson, who will personally respond and give feedback.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)