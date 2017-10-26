Listen Live

Learn to Act from Samuel L. Jackson

aka Learn how to swear like a pro

If you’ve ever wanted to be able to slip swear words into everyday sentences, you might as well learn from the best.

Samuel L. Jackson is launching his first-ever online acting class. He will be teaching students how to break down a script, embody their characters, improve their auditioning skills, and “collaborate within the industry”. It will be hosted through MasterClass.

The course only costs US$90 and will happen later this year. It includes a downloadable workbook and 20 video lessons. Students will also have the opportunity to submit questions to Jackson, who will personally respond and give feedback.

