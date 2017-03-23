Listen Live

Lead Foot Charges Laid Near Bradford

Driver Accused Of Going Over Twice The Limit

By News

A Bradford man is in hot water after the cops say he was going well over twice the posted speed limit. A South Simcoe Police constable was keeping an eye on traffic along Canal Rd. around 6:00 this morning, when he claimed to spy a car pass a row of vehicles at speed. The radar gun said 124km/h, while that section of roadway is a 50 zone. A 40-year-old man is up on a Stunt Driving charge, and will be without his license or vehicle until his May court date at least.

