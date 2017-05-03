LCBO Recalling Popular Gin Brand With 77% Alcohol Content

Check your bottles people!

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is recalling all 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin after it was discovered some bottles may contain higher alcoholic content than listed on the label.

After an investigation by their quality assurance team, it was found that the 1.14-litre bottles had a 77 per cent liquor content, rather than the 40 per cent advertised.

As the Canadian Press reports, all bottles have been removed from the shelves, however the LCBO are advising customers and licensees to return any and all recalled bottles of Bombay Sapphire, and will be given their full refund.

This is the second incident of the year, of this nature. In March, it was found that some bottles of Georgian Bay Vodka had a whopping 81 per cent alcohol content, rather than the 40 per cent listed on the label.

Image courtesy LCBO via Flickr