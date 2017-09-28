Laurentian Faculty On Strike
All Classes Taught By Full- or Part-Time Faculty Suspended
Laurentian University Faculty Association members hit the picket line this morning, after labour negotiations broke down. The Association and the University had been at the bargaining table since May, but no deal has been hammered down. As a result, all classes taught by full- and part-time faculty at the Barrie and Sudbury campus will be suspended. Student services will be available however, but anyone going to the campus should be prepared for delays due to picketing.