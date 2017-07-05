Lathering Up? Concerns Raised About A Brand Of Sun-Screen

Another sun-screen kind of day taking shape, But you might want to be careful about what you lather on your skin. Health Canada running tests on Banana Boat sun-screen after receiving more than 100 complaints in the last couple of months about burning and blistering after using the product. A British Columbia mom says she applied it to her 12 year old sun four times – his blisters getting worse and worse. Banana Boat Canada maintains its products are safe and have been approved by Health Canada.