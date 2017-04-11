Latest Star Wars ‘Force For Change’ Fundraiser Announced

In honour of the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars, a new contest has been announced that will have Star Wars fans jumping for joy.

The cast of The Last Jedi launched the latest version of the Star Wars “Force for Change” charity fundraiser with the “Past, Present and Future” campaign. In partnership with Omaze, there are three Star Wars ‘life experiences’ up for grabs.

A stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives & the Skywalker Ranch in Marin, California, and a personal screening of Star Wars: A New Hope

Winners will attend The Last Jedi premiere and after party

A visit the set of the young Han Solo movie in London with a cameo appearance as a background extra.

AND, one grand prize winner will win all three prizes! The campaign runs from April 11 to May 11th, with a winner being selected each week.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Unicef & The Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Click here to enter the contest.