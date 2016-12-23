Late Night Barrie Raid Ends With One Arrest, Drugs and Weapons Seized

A 20-something is in hot water with the law, after a raid in Barrie. Officers went knocking at a Golfdale Rd. address just after 11:30 Thursday evening, with a search warrant in hand. Investigators claim they found two prohibited switchblade knives, some pot, hash, and magic mushrooms in the home. A 21-year-old man faces a mix of Drugs and Weapons charges, and will answer to them at a January court date.