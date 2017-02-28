Last Day for HMV Gift Cards

On Friday, January 27, HMV was placed into receivership and is currently liquidating all of it’s stores. All remaining 102 stores across Canada will cease operation as of April 30th.

If you received a Gift Card from HMV this past Christmas that you haven’t had a chance to use as yet, according to the HMV.ca website, today is the final day they will be accepting gift cards as part of the liquidation process. As of March 1st, the Gift Cards will no longer be accepted, so get in there sometime today if you don’t want to miss out.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Sunrise Records was going to move into 70 vacated HMV stores and will begin to open those locations after HMV closes down and removes their signs.