Last Chance Today To Help Shape New Sign Bylaw In Barrie

Today is the final day to share your thoughts about billboards, mobile and temporary signs in Barrie. The city is looking tore vamp its sign bylaw (which dates back to 1999) noting there have been a lot of changes in the sign industry, including technological advancements in the appearance and function of signs, and easy access to produce cheap, disposable signage. “Signs are part of everyday life. We see them on our way to work, heading to the grocery store and even driving through our neighbourhoods,” explains Jason Forgrave, Enforcement Services Supervisor. “Public feedback is vital to ensuring sign usage reflects what the community wants and business owners need.” Click here to make your feelings known.