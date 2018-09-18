Land Trust and Two Long-Time Volunteers Earn Order of Orillia

Two Orillia women and a local land trust have been awarded the Order of Orillia.

Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke presented the three Commemorative Awards at Monday evening’s council meeting to Cassidy Byers, Alice Stamper, and The Couchiching Conservancy.

From the City of Orillia, what you should know about these three:

“Cassidy Byers:

Cassidy Byers is a youth recipient whose contributions to the community are longstanding even though she is only 17 years old. Having volunteered since the age of six, Byers has worked on student council at both the primary and secondary school level, as a volunteer for Canada Day celebrations, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Rotary Club, Operation Christmas Child, the Orillia Public Library and Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. In addition, she canvassed for Progressive Conservative MPP Jill Dunlop during the 2018 provincial election.

Alice Stamper:

Alice Stamper is a long-time Orillia area resident who has a keen sense of community and has been a volunteer for many organizations. Stamper has volunteered for 40+ years with the Canadian Cancer Society, the Girl Guides of Canada, and the Ladies Auxiliary of St. Luke’s Church. She has also volunteered for more than 40 years at ODAS Park; working with youth and patrons at the Roller Rink and also playing a key part coordinating food concessions and volunteers at the Orillia Fall Fair. In addition, Stamper has spent 22 years as a valued volunteer at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The Couchiching Conservancy:

The Couchiching Conservancy is a local land trust – a not-for-profit, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors, operated by a small number of staff and boasting more than 280 members. They have helped protect more than 13,000 acres of ecologically significant land in the Orillia region; some of which have globally recognized rare ecosystems, species and natural habitat for wildlife, flora and fauna. The Couchiching Conservancy is able to carry out its mandate through direct ownership, partnerships with other organizations such as The Nature Conservancy of Canada, and through conservation easement agreements with private landowners. This year the Couchiching Conservancy is celebrating its 25th anniversary.”