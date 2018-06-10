Lakehead University Orillia Convocation celebrates graduating students

Lakehead University’s Orillia Campus graduated 430 students with 240 of those walking the stage in front of family, friends and faculty during Convocation ceremonies at Rotary Place Saturday. Chancellor Lyn McLeod used her closing remarks to graduates to remind them to maintain an enthusiasm for learning that was forged during their time at Lakehead.

Lakehead University also bestowed honorary awards on two individuals for their contribution to the university and community:

Ecologist and Conservationist Deborah Martin-Downs (Honorary Doctor of Science)

Lawyer and community leader Bruce Waite (Civitas Award)

The university also presented three awards to students during the ceremony:

Lloyd Dennis Award for Outstanding Citizenship (Orillia): Kevin Passafiume

Dean’s Scholar Awards for Science and Environmental Studies (Sustainability Studies): April Ellen Scholz

Dean’s Scholar Awards for Social Sciences and Humanities (Interdisciplinary Studies): Tammy Lyn Jane Rock

Lakehead University graduated 2,164 students from its Thunder Bay and Orillia campuses.