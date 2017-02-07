Lady Gaga & Metallica Will Duet At The 2017 Grammys
The Grammy Awards Take Place Feb 12th in LA
When Metallica promised something “very special and unique” for their Grammy performance, I`m not sure this is what their fans expected!
According to Rolling Stone, Lady Gaga will join the metal legends onstage on February 12th. An eagle-eyed gaga fan spotted a Grammy promo spot on Monday that teased the duet, and Rolling Stone was able to confirm the news
Lady Gaga is set to perform with Metallica at the #GRAMMYs this Sunday, February 12th! pic.twitter.com/SqPDLqclBV
— Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 7, 2017
Metallica has a Best Rock Song nomination for “Hardwired”, but Gaga doesn’t have any nominations this year.