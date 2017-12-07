Labour Minister Touts Minimum Wage Increase in Barrie

Ontario’s plan to increase minimum wage to $15 is very much a plan for workers, not employers.

That was the message from Labour Minister Kevin Flynn, who was in Barrie Thursday morning to discuss the Ontario Government’s plan to increase minimum wage incrementally to $15. He went on to say this is to make sure no one gets left behind.

Flynn adds there are provisions in this plan that allow for the unpredictable elements of life, including escaping from domestic abuse.

Ontario’s minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour as of this January, and $15 by New Year’s Day of 2019.