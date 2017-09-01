Labour Day – What’s Open And Closed
What you need to know
CLOSED
- Government offices
- Schools
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores
- Canada Post
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below for store locations and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below for store locations and hours:
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
- Orillia Square Mall – 11am-5pm
- Vaughan Mills – 10am-7pm
- Convenience Stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
- some craft breweries
- Canada’s Wonderland
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- SIMCOE COUNTY: It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
- BARRIE: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
- ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- BARRIE: Sunday schedule
- ORILLIA: None
- COLLTRANS: No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- MIDLAND: None
- BRADFORD: None
- BRACEBRIDGE: None
- GO TRANSIT: Sunday schedule