Listen Live

Labour Day – What’s Open And Closed

What you need to know

By News
CLOSED
  • Government offices
  • Schools
  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores
  • Canada Post
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
OPEN

Some Drug Stores: Click below for store locations and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below for store locations and hours:

  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
  • Orillia Square Mall – 11am-5pm
  • Vaughan Mills – 10am-7pm
  • Convenience Stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
  • some craft breweries
  • Canada’s Wonderland
GARBAGE COLLECTION
  • SIMCOE COUNTY: It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
  • BARRIE: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
  • ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • BARRIE: Sunday schedule
  • ORILLIA: None
  • COLLTRANS: No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • MIDLAND: None
  • BRADFORD: None
  • BRACEBRIDGE: None
  • GO TRANSIT: Sunday schedule

Related posts

Put The Phone Down

World Headlines

First Rider School Bus Safety Program Continues Today

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Fatal Industrial Incident in Tottenham Under Investigation

Penetanguishene Mayor Makes Case For French University

Barrie Man Gets Wake Up Call From Police

Midland Councillor Says Raw Sewage Not Being Regularly Dumped into Bay

Dash Of Colour Fun Run This Weekend