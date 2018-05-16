Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Loses Iconic Guitar To Ex In Divorce Settlement

Kurt Cobain’s guitar – reportedly the last he performed with before he died – was given to Frances Bean’s ex, Isaiah Silva, in their divorce settlement.

Frances and Silva were together for five years and married in June of 2014, which lasted for almost two. In March 2016, Frances filed for divorce. Although the divorce became official in November, the two-year battle for settlement revolved entirely around Cobain’s guitar. The guitar was played at Nirvana’s MTV unplugged session.

Silva claimed that the 1959 Martin D-18E was in his possession and given to him by Frances as a gift. However, Frances denied this statement. According to sources, the guitar is one of 300 made in its time, is estimated to be worth millions of dollars and was meant to stay in the family.

Frances mother, Courtney Love, told TMZ the guitar was “not Silva’s to take.” Originally, Frances filed documents asking the judge to pressure Silva to return the guitar in the settlement. However, Frances decided to give up the instrument in order to settle the divorce.

With the settlement, Frances will keep the house she and Silva purchased together and will not have to pay spousal support, as Silva was seeking $25,000 a month. Silva is to keep Cobain’s iconic guitar.