Kurt Cobain Passed Away 24 Years Ago Today

"Dear Kurt - We Miss You"

By Music

It’s a sad day around the rock music world. 24 years ago today, Kurt Cobain was found dead.

Remaining band members bassist Krist Novoselic and drummer Dave Grohl posted a short and simple tribute image to the band’s verified Twitter account, writing just “Dear Kurt—we miss you.”

Multiple fans posted messages of all different tones, some sad and gloomy, others choosing instead to focus on the more positive messages he promoted.

 

Many others also posted tributes and messages of remembrance, but the most notable post was his daughter, Francis Bean Cobain, who posted a short clip of her first ever original song to her Instagram story. Although it was only posted temporarily, fans say the a capella tune was beautifully reminiscent of her father’s works.

