Kraft Creates Ad Geared Towards Moms Who Swear

And It's Hilarious

Apparently, 74% of Moms admit to swearing in front of their kids. Because of this, Kraft Foods enlisted the help of mother, author and swearing expert, Melissa Mohr, Ph.D., to suggest some “kid-friendly” alternatives to swearing in their new commercial.

But according to Melissa, even if you can’t hold in the f-bombs, it’s OK. Because there’s always Kraft Mac & Cheese to make it right.

Well played, Kraft. Well played.

Watch the hilarious ad below:

