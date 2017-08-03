Knife Used in Sunnidale Park Mugging
One Man In Hospital, Three Suspects Sought
Three suspects are on the lamb after a violent mugging at Barrie’s Sunnidale Park. Police found a Barrie man suffering several knife wounds around 10:00 yesterday morning, after a 911 call from a passerby. Investigators say he was targeted by three men while walking a wooded trail in the park. After the attack, the victim was robbed of his belongings, while the suspects took off in a waiting vehicle. The 58-year-old victim was taken to hospital. The suspects are described as:
Suspect 1
- Male, white (Approx.30 yrs.)
- 5’11, 190lbs.
- Brown wavy hair to the bottom of his ears
- Wearing a white T-shirt with unknown lettering and blue jeans
Suspect 2
- Female, white (Approx.30 yrs.)
- Possible name of “Tatijana”
- Medium build, 5’5
- Dirty blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail
- Described as having various sores, pimples and pock marks on her face
- Wearing a dark “Levi” shirt with red Levi markings and blue silk jean style pants
Suspect 3
- Male, white (Approx.30 yrs.)
- Muscular build, 5’8, 180lbs.
- Short brown hair
- Wearing a T-shirt with a vest and blue jeans
Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Frye of the Barrie Police Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2129, jmfrye@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.