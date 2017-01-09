Kingston Frontenacs To Honour The Tragically Hip

The Kingston Frontenacs will wear special jerseys at their home barn January 28th for a game against Mississauga. The jerseys will be auctioned off online with proceeds going to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research through Sunnybrook Hospital.

The jersey’s design was based on Downie’s favourite NHL Team, the Boston Bruins. The background of the jersey features names of every album and song recorded and released by The Hip.

Hockey Hall of Famer and Frontenacs GM, Doug Gilmour (Kingston boy born & raised) helped raise money for Gord Downie’s fund in 2016.