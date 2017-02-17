King City High School Writes Musical Based On The Tragically Hip

How cool is this?

When senior students at the Country Day School in King City were searching for an idea for their production, one of their teachers pitched them the idea of writing and original show, based on the poetry and music of Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip. The students loved the idea, and “Ahead By A Century” was born.

Tickets are $15, the opening night show is already sold out, but you can get tickets here for the other showings

(Courtesy of Country Day School King City)