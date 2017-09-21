Kid Rock might actually run for US Senate.

I came across this website today when I was trying to find a new way to be upset. Kid Rock is seriously considering running for US Senate and here’s website to prove it.

Kid Rock for US Senate 2018

People were accusing him of using this as a way to sell t-shirts but he has assured us that he has “no trouble selling Kid Rock shirts…”

The opening statement on his website is as follows:

When my name was thrown out there for US Senate I decided to launch kidrockforsenate.com. I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits, and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bullshit. As part of the excitement surrounding this possible campaign, I decided to take a hard look to see if there was real support for me as a candidate and my message or if it was just because it was a fresh new news story. The one thing I’ve seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it.