Kid Rock Being Considered as Potential Senate Candidate
His name came up at a Michigan Republican party convention
We couldn’t make this up if we tried. Kid Rock is SERIOUSLY being considered as a potential contender for a Michigan Senate seat next year.
While there’s no official decision yet, his name was brought up at a Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend. He has always been an outright supporter of Republican candidates including Mitt Romney in 2012, and more recently, Donald Trump. He started selling pro-Trump merchandise on his website last year.