Kid Pees During Proposal

He stole the show!

I’d like to say he was so excited his mum was getting married, he peed. But I really just think he needed to pee.

Just before Mother’s Day on Saturday, Michigan mum, Allyssa Anter got a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Kevin Przytula and the video of it went viral.

Her song decided that he needed to go pee exactly as he was popping the question!

The guy was even on bended-knee and everything. It was right in front of Bay City’s Ring of Friendship sculpture.

The video went viral – check it out:


YouTube / Kevin Przytula

