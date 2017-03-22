Kid Invited To Play On Stage With Green Day, Absolutely Nails It

At a show in Worcester, Massachusetts this weekend, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited a young fan on stage to rock out with the band.

Armstrong pointed out a fan with dyed green hair, asking him if he could play guitar, and if he knew how to play three chords. He was brought up on stage while the band continued playing, where Armstrong taught him how to play the song. In mere seconds, the young fan was strumming along and finished off the song like a rockstar.

Watch below: