Listen Live

Kid Invited To Play On Stage With Green Day, Absolutely Nails It

Feel Good Story Of The Week

By Uncategorized

At a show in Worcester, Massachusetts this weekend, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited a young fan on stage to rock out with the band.

Armstrong pointed out a fan with dyed green hair, asking him if he could play guitar, and if he knew how to play three chords. He was brought up on stage while the band continued playing, where Armstrong taught him how to play the song. In mere seconds, the young fan was strumming along and finished off the song like a rockstar.

Watch below:

Related posts

Queen Monopoly is Coming in May!

Bob Dylan Announces Summer Tour Dates

Five Facts About the Late Great Legendary Chuck Berry

New Rock Hour – March 19, 2017

The History of Rock

After All the Drama, One Former Pearl Jam Drummer Won’t be Attending the Rock Hall Induction

WATCH: Pearl Jam’s MTV Unplugged Special Was 25 Years Ago Today

LISTEN: Weezer Share New Single ‘Feels Like Summer’

WATCH: Matthew Perry Beat Up Justin Trudeau