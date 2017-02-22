Kid Asks Cops for Homework Help, Gets Answer Wrong

Social media has made police officers so much more accessible to the public. When 10-year-old Lena Draper was having trouble with her math homework, she reached out to The Marion, Ohio Police Department via Facebook for help.

Lt. B.J. Gruber was more than happy to help her out.

Simple, right? The next question is a bit trickier. Can you see what he did wrong?

He forgot to use BEDMAS (Brackets, Exponents, Division, Multiplication, Addition, Subtraction).

‘A’ for effort lt. Gruber!