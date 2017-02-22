Listen Live

Kid Asks Cops for Homework Help, Gets Answer Wrong

'A' for effort

Social media has made police officers so much more accessible to the public. When 10-year-old Lena Draper was having trouble with her math homework, she reached out to The Marion, Ohio Police Department via Facebook for help.

Posted by Molly Draper on Friday, February 17, 2017

Lt. B.J. Gruber was more than happy to help her out.

Posted by Molly Draper on Friday, February 17, 2017

Simple, right? The next question is a bit trickier. Can you see what he did wrong?

Posted by Molly Draper on Friday, February 17, 2017

He forgot to use BEDMAS (Brackets, Exponents, Division, Multiplication, Addition, Subtraction).

‘A’ for effort lt. Gruber!

