Since It’s National Pizza Day Check out KFC’s ‘Chizza’

Would you try it?

KFC is continuing it’s experiments of substituting fried chicken for bread. First, they presented us with the Double Down.

According to Wikipedia, the Double Down contains “bacon, two different kinds of melted cheese, the Colonel’s secret sauce… pinched in between two pieces of Original Recipe chicken fillets.”

Now, they’ve introduced the ‘Chizza’ just in time for National Pizza Day.

According to KFC.com the Chizza is “100% chicken fillet, marinated, perfectly seasoned and cooked to a glorious gold, then layered with delicious pizza toppings such as pizza sauce, chicken, ham, pineapple chunks, mozzarella and topped with signature KFC cheese sauce.”

Unfortunately (or fortunately for our arteries) it’s currently only available in Singapore.

