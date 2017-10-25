KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter

It seems KFC has found the perfect recipe for a viral marketing ploy.

The fried chicken chain’s twitter account quietly followed the 5 spice girls – Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham – and 6 guys named Herb. Yep, that’s right. 11 Herbs & Spices.

Somehow, twitter user @edgette22 noticed , and tweeted about it. That’s when things got crazy.

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

That tweet has since been retweeted over 320,000 times. As it turns out, KFC made the move over a month ago, and were just waiting to see what would happen. Well played, colonel. Well played.