KFC Launches Three Gravy Cocktail Recipes

KFC thinks its gravy is so good that they’ve actually hired a mixologist to create three cocktails using the signature KFC gravy.

It’s clear that chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and fries all go super well with gravy and now apparently alcohol too!



KFC

Here are the recipes that you can make with the signature gravy:

The Gravy Mary is made with gravy, vodka, lemon juice, tomato juice, Worcester sauce, Tabasco, and horseradish cream, and is garnished with popcorn chicken.

Ingredients:

50ml Vodka

20ml KFC Gravy

Spice mix: 20ml Worcester sauce, 3 drops Tabasco, 3 grinds white pepper, pinch of celery salt, pinch of paprika, half teaspoon horseradish cream

15ml Fresh lemon juice

90ml Tomato juice

To garnish: Celery, Popcorn Chicken

(Without vodka, use same quantities as above but with 140ml tomato juice)

Method:

1. To create the spice mix, grab a tall glass and pour Tabasco sauce, Worcester sauce, white pepper, celery salt, paprika, and horseradish cream into it. Cover firmly and shake.

2. Next, add your vodka and the spice mix and pour in the lemon juice, tomato juice and mix again

3. Add in your KFC Gravy into the mix, stir all of the ingredients together and pour into a fresh highball glass.

4. Finish with celery and a small skewer of popcorn chicken.

The Finger Lickin’ Sour is made with gravy, mezcal, cherry liqueur, lemon juice, orange marmalade, salt, pepper, thyme, and an egg white

Ingredients:

100ml KFC Gravy

400ml Mezcal

15ml Cherry liqueur

25ml Fresh lemon juice

10ml Orange marmalade

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

1 Egg white

To garnish: Thyme Sprig

Method:

To create your parsley & brown sugar rim:

1. Chop the parsley and mix with the brown sugar in a bowl

2. Cut the lemon and coat the rim of the glass with it

3. Dip the rim of the glass into the chopped parsley and brown sugar mixture

To create your cocktail:

1. Add ice cubes and your Kentucky Bourbon to your rocks glass

2. Pour your KFC Gravy into the glass, give it a mix, and enjoy

The Southern Twist has gravy, bourbon, brown sugar, parsley, and black pepper

Ingredients:

50ml Kentucky Bourbon

60ml Fresh hot KFC Gravy

2 Grinds black pepper

2 teaspoons granulated brown sugar

4 teaspoons dried parsley

To garnish: Parsley and brown sugar rim

Method:

To create your parsley & brown sugar rim:

1. Chop the parsley and mix with the brown sugar in a bowl

2. Cut the lemon and coat the rim of the glass with it

3. Dip the rim of the glass into the chopped parsley and brown sugar mixture

To create your cocktail:

1. Add ice cubes and your Kentucky Bourbon to your rocks glass

2. Pour your KFC Gravy into the glass, give it a mix, and enjoy



If you actually try making one, let me know how it tastes!