KFC Launches Three Gravy Cocktail Recipes
Because KFC gravy is THAT good.
KFC thinks its gravy is so good that they’ve actually hired a mixologist to create three cocktails using the signature KFC gravy.
It’s clear that chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and fries all go super well with gravy and now apparently alcohol too!
Here are the recipes that you can make with the signature gravy:
The Gravy Mary is made with gravy, vodka, lemon juice, tomato juice, Worcester sauce, Tabasco, and horseradish cream, and is garnished with popcorn chicken.
Ingredients:
50ml Vodka
20ml KFC Gravy
Spice mix: 20ml Worcester sauce, 3 drops Tabasco, 3 grinds white pepper, pinch of celery salt, pinch of paprika, half teaspoon horseradish cream
15ml Fresh lemon juice
90ml Tomato juice
To garnish: Celery, Popcorn Chicken
(Without vodka, use same quantities as above but with 140ml tomato juice)
Method:
1. To create the spice mix, grab a tall glass and pour Tabasco sauce, Worcester sauce, white pepper, celery salt, paprika, and horseradish cream into it. Cover firmly and shake.
2. Next, add your vodka and the spice mix and pour in the lemon juice, tomato juice and mix again
3. Add in your KFC Gravy into the mix, stir all of the ingredients together and pour into a fresh highball glass.
4. Finish with celery and a small skewer of popcorn chicken.
The Finger Lickin’ Sour is made with gravy, mezcal, cherry liqueur, lemon juice, orange marmalade, salt, pepper, thyme, and an egg white
Ingredients:
100ml KFC Gravy
400ml Mezcal
15ml Cherry liqueur
25ml Fresh lemon juice
10ml Orange marmalade
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
1 Egg white
To garnish: Thyme Sprig
Method:
The Southern Twist has gravy, bourbon, brown sugar, parsley, and black pepper
Ingredients:
50ml Kentucky Bourbon
60ml Fresh hot KFC Gravy
2 Grinds black pepper
2 teaspoons granulated brown sugar
4 teaspoons dried parsley
To garnish: Parsley and brown sugar rim
Method:
To create your parsley & brown sugar rim:
1. Chop the parsley and mix with the brown sugar in a bowl
2. Cut the lemon and coat the rim of the glass with it
3. Dip the rim of the glass into the chopped parsley and brown sugar mixture
To create your cocktail:
1. Add ice cubes and your Kentucky Bourbon to your rocks glass
2. Pour your KFC Gravy into the glass, give it a mix, and enjoy
If you actually try making one, let me know how it tastes!