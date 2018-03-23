KFC Has Created The “Waffle Double Down”

Back in 2010 KFC introduced the “Double Down, a bunless all-chicken sandwich made with made with bacon, cheese and sauce, and it was an instant hit. Since the sandwich is the most asked-after item menu at KFC in Canada, the restaurant chain decided to up the ante for their relaunch of the Double Down next week. Behold: the “Waffle Double-Down”.

KFC describes the new Waffle Double Down as “two delicious all-chicken fillets sandwiched around a delectable Belgian waffle and drizzled in a uniquely Canadian maple aioli sauce.” @KFC_Canada pic.twitter.com/uZiOuFpzLB — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) March 22, 2018

With a play on the most classic of american soul food dishes (chicken & waffles) KFC has…ahem…doubled down with their newest version of the sandwich. In a release, KFC Canada said fans have been asking for chicken & waffles on the menu for a while and they are “happy to provide this unique take on the trendy food pairing. The maple aioli sauce is a sweet nod to KFC’s Canadian fans.”

The Waffle Double Down launches across Canada March 26 for a limited time.

(Image courtesy of CNW Group/KFC Canada)