Kevin O’Leary Drops Out Of Conservative Leadership Race

Kevin O’Leary has removed himself from the Conservative leadership race. O’Leary, who is best known for his roles in reality television programs Dragons’ Den, Shark Tank, and defunct business news program The Lang and O’Leary Exchange, reportedly dropped out of the race because he did not believe he could win support in Quebec.

“I’m withdrawing my candidacy from the Leadership Race and throwing my full support behind Max. I’m going to do everything I can to ensure he gets elected, and I’m going to ask my supporters to do the same. Together we will drive Justin Trudeau out of power in 2019, and we will work to get Canada’s economy growing at 3 percent.” said O’leary via media release to our newsroom.

This was not an easy decision for me to make but after much thought and deliberation, it is the right one for the Conservative party and the country. The campaign and travelling and meeting with Conservatives has been an experience of a lifetime, and I owe so much to my Team, and the thousands of volunteers and Members that have supported me. Together we will move forward to change Canada’s direction for the better in the election of 2019.”

O’Leary infamously no-showed bilingual debates in his bid to run for the leadership, leading many to question the viability of his candidacy.

O’Leary endorsed now-frontrunner Maxime Bernier upon dropping out of the race.