Kevin Hart Apologizes to Wife & Kids for ‘Bad Behaviour’

Comedian Kevin Hart is facing social media backlash after an alleged extortion attempt led to him posting an apology video to his wife, Eniko Parrish, and his two children on his Instagram page over the weekend.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

The FBI is reportedly investigating the alleged blackmail attempt that includes a “sexually provocative” video of Kevin Hart, which shows a man (who may or may not be Hart) cozying up to a woman in a club and then in a bedroom. According to TMZ, the FBI believe they know who the identity of the person behind the extortion attempt.

This isn’t the first time he’s being accused to cheating on Parrish. Another video surfaced back in July showing him with another woman in a car outside a nightclub in Miami.

In August, his ex-wife Torrei Hart claimed that he started dating his current wife Eniko Parrish while she and Kevin Hart were still married.

(cover photo via Celebrityabc flickr)