Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba in Town to Film “Molly’s Game”

The Beaver Valley Ski Club has been taken over by film crews for the feature film, “Molly’s Game”.

The movie is about former skier and Olympic hopeful, Molly Bloom, who’s involvement in a high-stakes, international poker game gets her noticed by the FBI. Jessica Chastain, Kevin Costner and Idris Elba are a few of the major names associated with the film.

The skiing scenes are being shot at Beaver Valley and will feature about 300 local residents as extras in the movie. Shooting should wrap by tomorrow at the latest.

Expect “Molly’s Game” out sometime this year.

(cover photo via Tina Franklin flickr)