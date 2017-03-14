Kelseys Chicken Fest

If you like “hot” wings, you’ll love Kelsey’s Chicken Fest running until March 26th! In fact, you get get your full share of wings, plus get a chance at winning some

great prizes!

This Saturday at 2pm, ROCK 95’s Cat will be hosting Kelsey’s Chicken Wing eating contest where you could mow your way to winnings. Plus, if you have the FASTEST time you could win the Kelsey’s Ultimate Chicken Wing starter kit including Semi-Pro Deep Fryer, Chicken Wings, Hot Chilli Sauce and a special surprise from Flying Monkey’s Brewery! Must be 19 years of age or older. Registration to take part is $20.

To register, or for more info, contact Kelsey’s on Bayfield St. at 705-735-6598.