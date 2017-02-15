Kazoo! Fest Lineup Revealed

Kazoo! Fest will be returning to Guelph this year for its tenth anniversary. The not-for-profit festival known for showcasing the best in up and coming indie artists will take place from April 5 to 9. The all-ages festival will feature over 40 musicians, as well as visual art, multimedia art installations, Kazoo! Print Expo, and contemporary dance performances.

Guelph’s eBar, Silence, Heritage Hall, Making Box, Outpost Vintage, the Red Brick, Cornerstone, Planet Bean, and Boarding will host Kazoo!’s events.

Jessy Lanza, Weaves, and Constantines are among the list of musical performers revealed so far, with more to be announced. Checkout the first wave announcement below.