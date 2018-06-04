Kathleen Wynne Visits North Simcoe After Weekend Bombshell

Fresh off conceding defeat in her race for re-election, Kathleen Wynne stopped in Midland to drum up support for Simcoe North Liberal Candidate Gerry Marshall.

Wynne told a crowd of about 100 that her announcement on Saturday was about getting more Liberals elected to Queens Park.

“In no way was it about giving up, not at all.”

On Saturday, Wynne said this about the election race; “I don’t know who voters will choose but I am pretty sure that it won’t be me. After Thursday, I will no longer be Ontario’s Premier…

voters are going to pick a new premier but they are generally worried about giving that person — whether it’s Doug Ford or the NDP — too much power. They’re worried about giving them too much of a free hand because they’re concerned about what that might mean for our economy and our future.”

Wynne is now focusing on sending as many Liberal MPPs to the legislature as possible saying, “by voting Liberal you can keep the next government, Conservative or NDP, from acting too extreme — one way or the other.”

Asked if she would stay on as party leader after the election, Wynne said she did not know.

Simcoe North Liberal hopeful Gerry Marshall says since Wynne removed herself from the conversation he has walked some 25 kilometers knocking on doors, “most of those people liked my platform but had questions about the leadership of Wynne.” Marshall says now that Wynne has stepped aside, it’s a game-changer for his campaign.

Marshall says Wynne has looked at a lot of driving factors and decided to focus on the ridings where it’s anticipated Liberal candidates can win, including Simcoe North.

Advance Voter Numbers

Elections Ontario have released advance voting numbers and pegged voter turnout at 18.8% ahead of Thursday. They say 768,895 voters took part in advance voting, up from 647,261 in 2014.