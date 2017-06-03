Juvenile Diabetes Research “Meet a Machine” Event

Juvenile Diabetes Research

Bayfield Mall, (320 Bayfield st.) Back parking lot (Behind Bowlerama)

June 3, 2017

11:00am to 3:00pm

The Simcoe County chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is organizing a fundraising event called, “Meet a Machine”. Our goal is to have unique types of machines that kids and adults will be interested in experiencing (fire engines, police vehicles, farm tractors, excavators, motorcycles, forestry and mining machines, unique and antique vehicles, etc.) We will be setting up these “machines” and inviting the community to come out and spend a few hours looking at the various vehicles and enjoying some refreshments.

We’d love it if you could help us out by promoting our event on the radio and at the event.

JDRF – Meet A Machine Event 2017

Date: Saturday June 3, 2017 11 am to 3 pm

Location: Bayfield Mall, Back parking lot (Behind Bowlerama)

This event is being organized as a Fundraiser for the Simcoe County chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Our mission is to cure, better treat and prevent T1D(type 1 diabetes) through the support of research. We are hoping that Meet a Machine will become an annual event for children, families and adults in our community. It will also give your business/organization the opportunity to support a much respected charity while showcasing your business to the local community.