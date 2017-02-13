Justin Trudeau Owns Donald Trump In Handshake Battle

The highly anticipated first meeting between Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump happened today and one of the many and important outcomes was indeed the epic handshake that kicked off the meeting between neighbouring leaders of state.

For some backstory, The Donald has become known for his dominating handshake since becoming POTUS and it’s becoming a bit of a thing with his introductions to others world leaders.

Well it appears that Justin Trudeau was well-briefed on the Donald’s signature move. Our very own PM came in strong and not only blocked the move by Trump but owned him.

Watch the epic battle of the handshake below.

Here is Trump’s incredibly awkward handshake with Japanese prime minister Shinzō Abe.