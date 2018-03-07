Justin Trudeau Met with Bill Nye in Ottawa This Week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Bill Nye “The Science Guy” yesterday to participate in an armchair discussion about Innovation, which was one of the 2018 federal budget’s main focuses.

The two met at the University of Ottawa.

Thanks for stopping by campus to chat science and innovation with our students @JustinTrudeau and @BillNye ! pic.twitter.com/gGVFdXMKrY — uOttawa (@uOttawa) March 6, 2018

The discussion focused mostly on the importance of getting kids interested in science and how to encourage more Canadian scientists to be innovative, but also touched on Canadian currency, the Kinder Morgan Pipeline, and politics.

