Listen Live

Justin Trudeau Met with Bill Nye in Ottawa This Week

Bill, Bill, Bill, Bill...

By Entertainment, Morning Show, Politics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Bill Nye “The Science Guy” yesterday to participate in an armchair discussion about Innovation, which was one of the 2018 federal budget’s main focuses.

The two met at the University of Ottawa.

The discussion focused mostly on the importance of getting kids interested in science and how to encourage more Canadian scientists to be innovative, but also touched on Canadian currency, the Kinder Morgan Pipeline, and politics.

Watch the full discussion here:

Related posts

Watch: Arkells Recap Pyeongchang Olympic Adventure

Listen: Jack White Shares New Song ‘Over And Over And Over’

The First Trailer For ‘Roseanne’ Reboot Addresses Dan’s Death

Watch: Robin Wright Takes Control In ‘House Of Cards’ Season 6 Trailer

And the Oscar Goes to….

Everything Important from the 2018 Oscars

Vans Warped Tour Announces 2018 Lineup

Ozzy Osbourne Replaced A Canadian Fans Stolen CD Collection

Could A Die Hard 6 Be On The Way?