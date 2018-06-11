Justify Wins the Triple Crown!

For just the 13th time in history, horse racing fans had a chance to witness a Triple Crown victory on Saturday afternoon in New York City when Justify crossed the finished line to win the Belmont Stakes.

The special horse, the son of Scat Daddy, had been unbeaten going into the final leg of the Triple Crown and was the clear favorite with the betting crowd to run away with it all after having won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, but of course you never know what might happen on race day. In a career that has spanned just 112 days, the Bob Baffert trained Justify now joins the ranks of other famous race horses such as Secretariat, Seattle Slew, Affirmed, and recent Baffert trained American Pharoah as racing superstars, in only his sixth career start.

Will he continue racing, or assigned to other duties? Time will tell. Justify’s handlers say for now, they are just going to take a deep breath after the excitement of the weekend before figuring out the next step for their now famous racer.