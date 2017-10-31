Listen Live

Josh Homme Dressed Up As Bob Ross And Won Halloween

"I Guess I'm A Little Weird..."

By Entertainment, Funny

It’s fair to say that Josh Homme had an unreal Halloween, judging by the photos posted to his social feeds in the last couple days.

Homme dressed up as the beloved painter Bob Ross for Halloween, completing the look with red fro and beard, denim jacket/vest combo and painters pallet and brush.

 

A post shared by Andreas Neumann (@neumanvision) on

He was spotted with Queens Of The Stone Age guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen who dressed up as Queen’s Brian May. The pair are currently on a worldwide tour for Villains. Homme’s wife Brody Dalle of The Distillers joined the band in full Halloween spirit, throwing hommage to Ghostbusters by dressing up as Slimer.

 

A post shared by Brody D Homme (@nerdjuice79) on

So that’s it, we’re done. Take our money Josh Homme.

Related posts

Forbes’ List of Top Earning Dead Celebrities of 2017

Fan Theory About ‘Stranger Things’ And ‘It’ Connection Actually Makes Sense

‘Lethal Weapon 5’ In the Works

Old Naked Woman Scares Robber

Canada’s Walk of Fame Inductees for 2017 Have Been Announced

KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter

Watch: “Rick’s Rant” Remembering Gord Downie

Stone Temple Pilots Have A New Lead Singer

Look: Behind The Scenes On The “Roseanne” Reboot