Josh Homme Dressed Up As Bob Ross And Won Halloween

It’s fair to say that Josh Homme had an unreal Halloween, judging by the photos posted to his social feeds in the last couple days.

Homme dressed up as the beloved painter Bob Ross for Halloween, completing the look with red fro and beard, denim jacket/vest combo and painters pallet and brush.

He was spotted with Queens Of The Stone Age guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen who dressed up as Queen’s Brian May. The pair are currently on a worldwide tour for Villains. Homme’s wife Brody Dalle of The Distillers joined the band in full Halloween spirit, throwing hommage to Ghostbusters by dressing up as Slimer.

So that’s it, we’re done. Take our money Josh Homme.